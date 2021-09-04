How planets help you grow your money

Ever wondered what billionaires have in common? Well, getting rich is no fluke. A host of factors conspire to make one wealthy. Of all the planets, it is the Moon that must be analysed to check the wealth quotient of an individual. Moon denotes our mind, attitude, perception and thinking. It symbolises how external influences impact our thoughts, which, in turn, shapes our decision making. That’s what explains rags to riches stories around us – the mind is conditioned in a manner that one is able to foresee opportunity in every situation. This ‘rich’ mindset helps one create their own ‘luck’, which turns out to be a game-changer.

Planets cannot be generalised to explain the inflow of wealth. Every planet can take on the role of a wealth-giver based on one’s birth chart. Similarly, any planet can become a wealth destroyer. Nevertheless, if we were to pick any other planet after Moon to decode the wealth status of a native, it would be Venus. Venus represents wealth or money as it rules the second house of wealth in the natural zodiac. Venus also represents the things we are passionate about in life which will become the medium to attract money. So, in order to understand wherefrom your wealth will come will depend a lot on your passion in life and that will be known by analysing the placement of Venus as well as its connections with other planets in the horoscope.

It may be worthwhile to mention here that Mercury denotes business as well as the acumen to do business. It must be connected with wealth-giving houses to enable one to earn wealth through business. On the other hand, if Saturn is more prominent than Mercury in your chart, then it is advisable to stick to job, as wealth would come by rendering service.

Apart from planets, there are wealth-giving houses and any planet connected with them becomes a wealth-giver. These include the second (possession), sixth (effort), tenth (status) and eleventh (gains) houses. These houses depict the ‘arth’ (financial) component of our lives. Any yogas involving these houses enhances the financial strength of a birth chart and elevates one’s financial status during their activation. All billionaires have these combinations. Do you have them in your chart?

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779