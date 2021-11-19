Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang November 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 19 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha until 02:26 PM after which Pratipada will start.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha until 02:26 PM after which Pratipada will start. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 02:26 PM, after which Balava will commence. Yoga Parigha will be in commence. Moon will transit over Aries until 08:14 AM after which Taurus will start.

Sunrise 6:47 AM

Sunset 5:26 PM

Moonrise 5:27 PM

Moonset No Moonset

Tithi Purnima (upto 02:26 PM), Pratipada

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Krittika

Yoga Parigha

Karana Bava (upto 02:26 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 10:46 AM to 12:06 PM

Moon sign Aries (upto 08:14 AM), Taurus

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Upto 08:14 AM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

After 08:14 AM: Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo (upto 08:14 AM), Libra (after 08:14 AM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

