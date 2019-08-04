‘Be prepared for elections very soon’, H D Kumaraswamy to JD (S) workers

bengaluru

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:46 IST

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday asked party workers to be ready for elections which he believes could take place soon.

“Be prepared for elections very soon, may happen on the 17 seats (constituencies of disqualified MLAs) or elections may even happen on all 224 constituencies. I am sure that this (Karnataka Govt) will not stay for long,” ANI quoted him as saying in Mandaya.

Kumaraswamy who led the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular government for nearly 14 months, resigned after losing the confidence motion that he had moved after 16 MLAs from the ruling coalition resigned in July. The confidence motion had received 99 votes and was opposed by 105 MLAs.

A week after his government fell, Kumaraswamy said he had expected it because the BJP had been trying to destabilize it ever since the JD (S) and the Congress formed the government after a hung house following the assembly elections last year.

The former chief minister had also blamed internal bickering in the Congress for his government’s fall.

It is not yet clear whether the JD (S) will continue its partnership with the Congress, particularly after the latter decided to name teams to visit the constituencies of 17 disqualified rebel legislators where bye-elections are expected later this year.

Many believe that the Congress’ decision earlier this week could signal the end of its coalition with the JD (S).

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 12:44 IST