Bengaluru / Bengaluru weekly curfew: What's allowed, what's not

Bengaluru weekly curfew: What’s allowed, what’s not

Other than essential services, Bengaluru residents will have to follow a strict curfew on Sunday. The curfew began at 7 pm on Saturday and will end at 7 am on Monday.

bengaluru Updated: May 23, 2020 19:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Other than essential services, Bengaluru residents will have to follow a strict curfew on Sunday. (Photo Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The ‘weekly curfew’ as part of the phase four of lockdown began in Bengaluru Saturday evening in line with the Karnataka government’s decision to shut down the state completely every Sunday until May 31.

The government had made the announcement while relaxing restrictions for the fourth phase of the lockdown that began May 18. The Sunday lockdown across the state is a step to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Other than essential services, Bengaluru residents will have to follow a strict curfew on Sunday. The curfew began at 7 pm on Saturday and will end at 7 am on Monday.

“There will be elaborate arrangements to strictly implement the Janata Curfew as the government has directed to make it successful,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

The police chief said that all commercial establishments including wine shops and clothing stores would have to shut down on Sunday but pharmacies, grocery stores and hospitals will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate only for home delivery. Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo services will also be operable. Taxi and autos should not ply unless in emergencies.

He warned that violators will be dealt with an iron hand and anyone found roaming aimlessly would face legal action.

“There is scope for purchasing essential commodities such as grocery items, medicines and vegetables. Other than that people should stay indoors,” Rao said.

Under the curfew norms, private vehicles cannot ply unless absolutely necessary. Motorists can be prosecuted if it is found they are driving with no compelling reason.

People with prior permission will be allowed to attend weddings and other ceremonies. Those travelling to other states like migrant workers will be allowed to move outside.

