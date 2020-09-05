Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Parliamentary board to decide on seat-share with JD(U)

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:51 IST

With the 2020 Bihar assembly elections just round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said its parliamentary board would decide on the seat-sharing formula with chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United).

Addressing a press conference, the BJP’s state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal said all members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fight unitedly and win with a three-fourth majority.

“BJP’s parliamentary board will take a decision in this regard. All parties of the NDA will unitedly fight the elections and emerge victorious with over three-fourth majority”, Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal’s remarks come a day after Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from the state’s Arrah constituency, RK Singh, said the BJP is capable of forming a government on its own. However, he had further said the party does not want to break its over two decade-long partnership with the JD(U) and that the Kumar-led party, too, doesn’t want to snap ties with the BJP.

The NDA currently comprises of the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which entered the coalition on Wednesday.

The 2020 Bihar assembly polls are likely to take place in October-November.