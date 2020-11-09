Bihar assembly election result: Confident of win, rival alliances in celebratory mode

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 21:08 IST

Buoyed by the outcome predicted by the exit polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongman and Mokama legislator Anant Singh, who is currently in jail, has reportedly arranged a celebratory feast for around 20,000 people at his official residence in Patna anticipating his victory in the elections.

Singh is seeking re-election from the same seat and his wife Neelam Devi, who is supervising the preparations, said all the people from the constituency have been invited.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders are also planning to celebrate the success in a grand manner after the counting of votes on Tuesday.

Confident of achieving a convincing victory over the GA, party workers have started packing sweets for distribution after the declaration of the results in Patna City area. Road construction minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib and is expecting an easy win over Congress’ nominee Pravin Singh Kushwaha.

Expecting the poll outcome to be on the lines of exit polls projections, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders have asked its cadre to stay awake throughout the night and guard the strong rooms to ‘avert any foul play’.

Dismissing the exit poll predictions, the NDA leaders said that voting trends gave them the confidence about retaining power in the state. State executive president of JD(U) Ashok Choudhary said all predictions will go wrong, as they did in 2015.

BJP national media in-charge Sanjay Mayukh said the party was confident of achieving a convincing majority in Bihar.

“There is nothing to be worried about,” said Mayukh, adding that there was no immediate plan for the central leaders to visit Bihar after the results. “Some senior leaders may go if the situation required any intervention,” he said.

Wary of the any post result machinations in the event of a close fight, many senior Congress leaders from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and ministers from Punjab, Rajasthan and Jharkhand have been camping in the state capital to keep a watch on movements of the elected leaders and to foil any possible bid to poach them.

A senior Congress leader said the AICC seniors, including national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pandey might hold a meeting of the newly elected leaders on Wednesday, a day after the results.

State RJD chief Jagdanand Singh on Sunday issued letters to all the district presidents to stay put outside the strong rooms and keep constant watch over electronic voting machines (EVMs) until the counting is finished.