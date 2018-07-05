A bearded Akshay Kumar returns from New York holiday. See pics
Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Rajiv Khandelwal, among others, kept themselves and their fans busy. Take a look.bollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2018 18:28 IST
No matter what the weather in Mumbai, Bollywood stars ensure that life goes on. Hence, despite it being cloudy with the threat of rains looming large, many Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Shamita Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonal Chauhan, among others, were seen going about their routine. Akshay returned from his family vacation but looks like his family including wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara are still in New York. For the first time perhaps, fans got to see Bobby Deol’s elder son Aryaman, now all grown up, as the Deol family left for their London vacation.
Meanwhile, Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh is doing his bit to promote his new film, Soorma, where he will play ace hockey player Sandip Singh. Looks like he is the only star from the film promoting the film, at least, on ground. Taapsee Pannu, the film’s heroine, is away in Scotland shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla.
Many TV stars were spotted at the shoot of Juzz Baat, a Zee TV show hosted by actor Rajiv Khandelwal.
Take a look at what all our stars up to:
Television hunks Hussain Kuwajerwala and Hiten Tejwani pose with host Rajeev Khandelwal on Zee TV’s JuzzBaatt.
Salma Khan watched Sanjay Dutt starrer Sanju with friends.
Diljit Dosanjh was at Soorma’s press conference at JW Marriot in Juhu to promote his film.
(All photos are by Viral Bhayani)
