Aadar Jain enjoys a stunning view in the Maldives, is that Tara Sutaria in his latest post?

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:17 IST

Ahead of her birthday on November 19, actor Tara Sutaria jetted off to the Maldives. She’s apparently accompanied by her boyfriend Aadar Jain. Both posted pictures from the island destination on social media.

On Wednesday, Aadar took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of his view, which seemed to include Tara. The picture shows Aadar lounging in a chair, with a drink by his side and a woman in front of him. “View to a kill,” he captioned the post. Earlier in the day, both Aadar and Tara had shared near-identical pictures from what seemed to be the same flight.

Tara had shared an aerial view of the island nation and captioned it, “Hello again, paradise.” Aadar shared a similar bird’s-eye view photo and wrote, “DND.” He also shared a picture of the luxury resort they are staying at. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Tara had said that the Maldives vacation was a long time coming. “I shot there in the beginning of the year and I wanted to go back for a vacation. I am lucky to be going there for my 25th birthday,” she said.

Tara and Aadar, who belongs to the Kapoor family, have been dating since last year. They made appearances at the Bachchans’ Diwali bash together, and also at Aadar’s brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding to Anissa Malhotra.

Also read: Tara Sutaria jets off to Maldivian ‘paradise’ with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. See pics

On Aadar’s birthday this year, Tara had shared a special post for him. “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person,” she’d written. Reacting to Tara’s post, Aadar wrote: “I love you.”

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She then appeared in Marjaavaan. Aadar made his debut with Qaidi Band in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more