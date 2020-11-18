e-paper
Tara Sutaria jets off to Maldivian 'paradise' with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. See pics

Tara Sutaria jets off to Maldivian ‘paradise’ with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. See pics

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are holidaying together in the Maldives. They shared pictures of their getaway on their respective Instagram stories.

bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are in the Maldives.
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are in the Maldives.
         

Actors Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, rumoured to be in a relationship for a little over a year now, seem to have taken off to the Maldives for a romantic getaway. While they did not post any pictures together, their respective Instagram stories were a giveaway.

Tara shared an aerial view of the island nation and captioned it, “Hello again, paradise.” Aadar shared a similar bird’s-eye view photo and wrote, “DND.” He also shared a picture of the luxury resort they are staying at.

Hindustantimes

Recently, another rumoured couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, jetted off to the Maldives. They have been documenting their relaxing holiday on Instagram by sharing gorgeous photos. However, they, too, have refrained from posting any pictures together.

Tara and Aadar were first linked together last year, after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s birthday bash, and then, Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party together. They also celebrated the New Year in London together.

Earlier this year, Tara was Aadar’s plus-one at his elder brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding. Videos of them dancing together at the reception went viral online. She is also often seen at his family lunches and gatherings.

Also read: Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who accused him of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for political motives

Last month, reports claimed that Tara and Aadar were set to get hitched. However, his spokesperson refuted the rumours and said, “These stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment’s Hello Charlie.”

Aadar made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017 but the film tanked at the box office. His upcoming release is Hello Charlie. Tara, meanwhile, has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Milan Luthria’s Tadap, a remake of Telugu hit RX 100, which will launch Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. She also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor, as well as Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

