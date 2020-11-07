e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani deck up for Laxmii’s premiere in Delhi. See pics

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani deck up for Laxmii’s premiere in Delhi. See pics

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are in New Delhi for the premiere of their film, Laxmii. The team posed with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on the red carpet on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani at the red carpet premiere of Laxmii.
Actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani cleaned up good for the premiere of their film Laxmii in New Delhi on Saturday. Akshay even shared a picture with Kiara, showing off his all-black look.

The actor looked sharp in his black suit while Kiara wore a black and white polka dot saree with a colourful blouse and belt. “All set in black for the red carpet of #Laxmii @kiaraaliaadvani,” he captioned the post. He also shared a picture of more members of the crew on Instagram Stories. Trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi also joined the premiere.

 

Apart from Kiara and Akshay, producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan on Saturday arrived in New Delhi for promoting their film. Tusshar took to Twitter to share a picture right after the arrival of the team in Delhi. The picture showed them alighting from airplane. “The team of #Laxmii has arrived in style! Stay tuned! #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmiiWali,” he wrote in the caption.

 

The film was renamed as Laxmii from Laxmii Bomb after protests. As per sources, the film went for its censor certificate and post the screening, the makers had a discussion with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film decided to make the changes.

On choosing the previous title, film director Raghava Lawrence had said, “I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi.”

“By god’s grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it Laxmmi Bomb. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly,” he added.

Akshay is playing the characters of Asif and Laxmmii--while one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, the other has come to take revenge. The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

