Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Housefull 4 with Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh. See pic

Akshay Kumar fans, rejoice! The actor is all set to return at a theatre near you with the fourth installment in the Housefull franchise. He has started shooting for the film with Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. Bobby will be a new entry to the franchise.

Sharing a picture from the sets, Akshay tweeted, “It’s time to be a Silver Fox, break @thedeol’s funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy @RiteishD!! Because the Boyz are Back with 4 Times the Fun 👊🏼 #HouseFull4.”

It's time to be a Silver Fox, break @thedeol's funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy @RiteishD!! Because the Boyz are Back with 4 Times the Fun 👊🏼 #HouseFull4 pic.twitter.com/8voIuPdd2E — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2018

Directed by Sajid Khan, the fourth film of the series is likely to revolve around the theme of reincarnation.The new installment also features Kriti Sanon and Johnny Lever.

Sajid directed the first two films of the series and then left the third for Sajid-Farhad.

Though Housefull films are often box office successes, they are mostly panned by the critics. Talking about the reception of Housefull franchise, Sajid had earlier said, “I was very sure that Housefull will do well, though I was surprised to see that it did this well. People say that my film Humshakals (2014) got bad reviews, but so did Housefull. These movies are fun cinema, where logic takes a back seat.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release around Diwali, 2019.

