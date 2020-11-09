Amit Sadh on shooting at a height of 12,000 feet at zero degree: It was beyond challenging

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:40 IST

After back to back releases on various web platforms, actor Amit Sadh has returned to work, and this time around, it’s not just the Covid pandemic restrictions he has in front of him. He’s in Manali, shooting for his upcoming web series, Zidd, where he will also shoot for two weeks at a height of 12,000 feet.

Describing his experience, the 37-year-old says the experience is indeed tough, and what gave him the strength to continue shooting was the team.

“Filming for this show, especially the sequences in Manali, Kosar and some place in the Lahaul region, was beyond challenging. It’s because of the high, extreme temperatures and the lack of oxygen. Then I saw the crew people, lifting the lights, camera and heavy equipment, and felt a rush within me. So I tried to give it my all. Hopefully, when people watch the show, they can see that,” shares Sadh, who was seen in Shakuntala Devi, Yaara and Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Sadh was last seen in yet another web project, titled Avrodh: The Siege Within. In his next, he plays a character who belongs to the special forces, which is why he had to also undergo rigorous training and do all sorts of intense workouts.

He further reveals, “When it’s sub-zero, and high altitude, and your character is of the special forces there is no doubt or apprehension. There is an opportunity to feel a very small fraction of what they, real forces go and live through.”

Adding that warfare at these heights increases the difficulty of their job, he says, “It adds much more to the mental and physical strength and threshold. So I consider myself very fortunate, it’s a high, I will never be able to describe.”