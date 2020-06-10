e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan launches Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge, here's how Ayushmann, Varun, Karan fared

Amitabh Bachchan launches Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge, here’s how Ayushmann, Varun, Karan fared

Amitabh Bachchan has asked everyone to take part in the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge.

bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana star in Gulabo Sitabo.
Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana star in Gulabo Sitabo.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan launched a tongue twister challenge on Tuesday, as a part of film promotions, ahead of the online release of comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo.

The tongue twister: ‘Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,’ reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of the main characters of the film.

 

The film is scheduled to release on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The two actors will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time.

Bachchan who is quite active on social media posted a video of himself on Instagram in which he could be seen trying to ace the tongue twister challenge only to get it wrong every time.

At the end of the video, the 77-year-old actor was seen asking his followers to take the tongue twister challenge and repeat it five times.

Meanwhile, his co-star from the film, Ayushmann Khurrana swam through it. Even Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar took up the challenge. Check out their videos:

 

 

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over Covid-19 crisis that could not happen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

