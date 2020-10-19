e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amrita Rao shares photo of herself cradling baby bump as she enters ninth month of pregnancy: ‘Too excited’

Amrita Rao shares photo of herself cradling baby bump as she enters ninth month of pregnancy: ‘Too excited’

As Amrita Rao entered her ninth month of pregnancy, she shared a photo with her husband, RJ Anmol, in which she was seen cradling her baby bump. “Too excited to share this good news with you, my fans,” she wrote.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with her husband.
Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with her husband.
         

Amrita Rao and her husband, Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol, are expecting their first child. As she stepped into her ninth month of pregnancy, the actor shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her baby bump, with her husband holding her lovingly from the back. She looked radiant in a white knee-length dress, while he was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and shorts.

In her Instagram post, Amrita wrote, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month… But for US, it’s THE 9th!!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already!! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True … the Baby is Coming Soon…”

“An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... Thank you universe. And thank you ALL. Keep blessing… #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents,” she added.

Tara Sharma commented on the post, “A huge congrats @amrita_rao_insta @rjanmol27 loads of good wishes and love and welcome to our wonderful hectic incredible world of parenting.” Fans also sent in their wishes. “Masha Allah... May Allah bless you ma’am,” one wrote. “Always admired u n been ur fan Amrita maam, congratulations on motherhood journey @amrita_rao_insta,” another wrote.

 

Also read | ‘Even if Deepika Padukone has done any offence, it is a minor offence’: Gulshan Devaiah on actor being questioned by NCB

Amrita and Anmol kept the news of the pregnancy under wraps. It was only when they stepped out for a doctor’s visit earlier this month that it became known to the world. In a recent interview, she said that her husband reads from the Bhagavad Gita to her and the baby every night. She added that the feeling that they will soon welcome a new addition to the family had still not sunk in.

Amrita, who has acted in a number of films such as Ishq Vishk, Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Jolly LLB, married Anmol in 2016 after being in a steady relationship for seven years. She was last seen on the big screen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Abhijit Panse’s Thackeray, in which she essayed the role of Meenatai Thackeray.

