‘Even if Deepika Padukone has done any offence, it is a minor offence’: Gulshan Devaiah on actor being questioned by NCB

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 14:32 IST

Gulshan Devaiah opened up on top Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an investigation into a potential drug racket in Bollywood. He said that it was rather ‘hypocritical’ that consumption of drugs is allowed in the name of religion but not otherwise.

Last month, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul were summoned by the NCB to join their investigation. After hours of questioning, their phones were taken by the agency for further analysis.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Gulshan said, “I don’t know what Deepika has done, so I really cannot say. I hope everything is sorted out. I don’t know what she has done. Even if she has done any offence, it is a minor offence. In most of the countries, it would be a minor offence. In our country, it is also a minor offence because if you go to Benaras and you will see the same thing every day (laughs). So, it is a bit hypocritical that in the name of religion some people smoke it is legal and if you are not religious and have some puffs, it becomes illegal. It is a bit hypocritical but what can one do? That’s the world we are living in.” He added, “But that’s her (Deepika’s) fight, which she has to fight. People will forget all of this.”

Gulshan feels that those scrutinising Bollywood are not doing it with the ‘intention to make it a better place’. “If you ask me, from my observation, it comes from an insincere place. People, who are pointing fingers at Bollywood, it is insincere. It is not done with the intention to make it a better place but it is done with an intention to grab more power and become more powerful. That is my observation.”

Also read: Bobby wishes ‘friend, father, brother’ Sunny Deol on birthday, remembers how he took over reins of Barsaat, ignored his own films

Last month, Gulshan poked fun at the supposed existence of a ‘mafia’ in Bollywood. He penned a humorous poem on it, joking about all the supposed perks, but ‘only for members, exclusively’.

“One for all, & all for one. The pay is good, & so’s the fun. The drugs are free, So’s plastic surgery. But only for members, Exclusively. If you’re thinking, Oh! I want in, Eat some s**t, You jealous cretin. #jest,” he wrote.

Gulshan was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s segment of Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. His next release is a crime thriller titled Foot Fairy, which will get a direct-to-television release on &pictures.

Follow @htshowbiz for more