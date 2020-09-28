Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Bollywood drugs investigation: ‘Aghast that no men were named and called for NCB probe’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:09 IST

Singer and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked about the ‘culture of misogyny’ amid the escalating investigation into an alleged drug racket in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She questioned why only women were being named and ‘shamed’ in the probe being conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Earlier this month, actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB for procuring drugs. In the last few days, a number of top Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by the agency. Although reports suggest that the names of other stars have come up in the investigation, there is no official word on the same.

“From normalising women being addressed as “#kyamaalhai in the movies, to fuming over a woman asking #MaalHaiKya in real life, our entire culture of misogny needs a reset. Im still aghast that no men were named & called for #ncbprobe - only the women shamed,” Suchitra wrote on Twitter.

From normalising women being addressed as "#kyamaalhai in the movies, to fuming over a woman asking #MaalHaiKya in real life, our entire culture of misogny needs a reset. Im still aghast that no men were named & called for #ncbprobe - only the women shamed. — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 27, 2020

In another tweet, Suchitra seemed to be referring to a video from filmmaker Karan Johar’s house party last year that is being scrutinised all over again amid the drugs probe in Bollywood. Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa renewed his claims that it was a ‘drug party’ and filed a complaint with the NCB earlier this month.

“Dear friends. Dont ever touch ur finger to ur nose again. Never mind if u were trying to control a sneeze or pull a hair in ur nose. Certainly dont do that in a video thats uploaded on social media. Or u may be labelled a druggie by fanatics . Sambhal ke rahiyo (Be careful) - times are bad,” she wrote.

From the looks of it, Suchitra was referring to actor Vicky Kaushal, who was seen scratching his nose in the video. Last year, at the India Today Conclave, he said that it was unfair to pass off an assumption as a fact.

dear friends.

Dont ever touch ur finger to ur nose again. Never mind if u were trying to control a sneeze or pull a hair in ur nose. Certainly dont do that in a video thats uploaded on social media. Or u may be labelled a druggie by fanatics . Sambhal ke rahiyo -times are bad 🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 27, 2020

Also read | Shabana Azmi: ‘The fight today is not between religions but between world views that are tolerant or intolerant’

Vicky said, according to PTI, that he had just recovered from dengue and added that scratching one’s nose is normal and he didn’t know it would have only one meaning to it - ‘that if you scratch your nose it’s got something to do with drugs’.

Karan, meanwhile, has vociferously denied that drugs were consumed at his party. In a recent statement, he said, “Certain news channels, print/electronic media and social media platform (s) are wrongly and misleading reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false.”

“In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false, No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more