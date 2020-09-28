e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Bollywood drugs investigation: ‘Aghast that no men were named and called for NCB probe’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Bollywood drugs investigation: ‘Aghast that no men were named and called for NCB probe’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed her dismay at the fact that only women were being named in the ongoing investigation into Bollywood’s alleged links with drug peddlers and cartels. She said that ‘our entire culture of misogny needs a reset’.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 08:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is unhappy about ‘only the women shamed’ in the ongoing Bollywood drugs probe.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is unhappy about ‘only the women shamed’ in the ongoing Bollywood drugs probe.
         

Singer and actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked about the ‘culture of misogyny’ amid the escalating investigation into an alleged drug racket in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She questioned why only women were being named and ‘shamed’ in the probe being conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Earlier this month, actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB for procuring drugs. In the last few days, a number of top Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by the agency. Although reports suggest that the names of other stars have come up in the investigation, there is no official word on the same.

“From normalising women being addressed as “#kyamaalhai in the movies, to fuming over a woman asking #MaalHaiKya in real life, our entire culture of misogny needs a reset. Im still aghast that no men were named & called for #ncbprobe - only the women shamed,” Suchitra wrote on Twitter.

 

In another tweet, Suchitra seemed to be referring to a video from filmmaker Karan Johar’s house party last year that is being scrutinised all over again amid the drugs probe in Bollywood. Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa renewed his claims that it was a ‘drug party’ and filed a complaint with the NCB earlier this month.

“Dear friends. Dont ever touch ur finger to ur nose again. Never mind if u were trying to control a sneeze or pull a hair in ur nose. Certainly dont do that in a video thats uploaded on social media. Or u may be labelled a druggie by fanatics . Sambhal ke rahiyo (Be careful) - times are bad,” she wrote.

From the looks of it, Suchitra was referring to actor Vicky Kaushal, who was seen scratching his nose in the video. Last year, at the India Today Conclave, he said that it was unfair to pass off an assumption as a fact.

 

Also read | Shabana Azmi: ‘The fight today is not between religions but between world views that are tolerant or intolerant’

Vicky said, according to PTI, that he had just recovered from dengue and added that scratching one’s nose is normal and he didn’t know it would have only one meaning to it - ‘that if you scratch your nose it’s got something to do with drugs’.

Karan, meanwhile, has vociferously denied that drugs were consumed at his party. In a recent statement, he said, “Certain news channels, print/electronic media and social media platform (s) are wrongly and misleading reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false.”

“In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false, No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Farm bill move was final nail in the coffin. Here are other reasons for SAD-NDA split
Farm bill move was final nail in the coffin. Here are other reasons for SAD-NDA split
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
BJP may be able to offset the impact of Akali exit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In