Bobby on how Sunny Deol took over reins of Barsaat, ignored his own films: ‘What dad had done for him, he wanted to do for me’

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 06:37 IST

Actor and Member of Parliament, Sunny Deol celebrates his 64th birthday on Monday. He is known for starring in blockbuster movies such as Gadar, Ghatak, Border and more. Sunny is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and elder brother of actor Bobby Deol.

Not just a good actor, Sunny is also a family man who deeply cares about his loved ones. Bobby, in a recent interview, had revealed how Sunny went out of his way to make sure his debut movie Barsaat was perfect in every aspect.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Bobby said, “My brother took over the reins from dad because they decided that what dad had done for him, he wanted to do for his younger brother. It’s a tough job to get everything organised on a film, and my brother didn’t shoot for his own movies for a whole year while supervising Barsaat, that’s how involved he was.”

Sunny took Bobby to England to shoot special scenes with a tiger and give the movie its fair chance to be a hit. “We eventually shot the film in Mysore, Bangalore, Mumbai and Manali... it had nice locations. Once the shoot was complete, my brother wanted to enhance my introduction sequence. There was a fight with a tiger in that sequence and my brother decided we would shoot it in a small town in Italy where a man had his own zoo and he took very good care of his animals. I went to Italy and shot with a real tiger... I was so scared that what if it pulls off a part of me?” he said.

“Then my brother decided to do more with my part. We went to Lake District in the UK and my brother wanted to do shots of me galloping with horses in the woods. That was the last shot I gave for the film because while galloping, I broke my leg. I broke my shin bone and I had to get operated twice for it and I have a rod in my leg even now. Luckily, the film was complete by then. We did the dubbing and the mixing in England because my brother wanted me to stay there and get treated,” he added. Barsaat recently completed 25 years.

Sunny and Bobby are really close and often share sweet throwback pictures from their childhood on social media. They have worked in multiple movies together, such as Apne, the Yamla Pagla Deewana movies, Shaheed, Poster Boys and Dillagi.

