Anil Kapoor on lockdown: ‘We’re making sure our team, staff and their families are taken care of in these tough times’

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:08 IST

Much like everyone else around the world, actor Anil Kapoor, too, is trying to keep calm in face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides urging people to join #WarAgainstVirus and to stay home, the actor also feels that panic is the biggest enemy of the current crisis as it can spell doom on the whole plan of battling this situation. While acknowledging that this is indeed a “ tough time for the whole world”, the 63-year-old feels that the only option right now is to remain patient, positive, generous, kind and humble. Excerpts:

Amid this lockdown and quarantine becoming the way of life, how are you keeping yourself occupied?

We’re all trying to be productive as much as possible around the house. I make it a point to workout indoors every day and keep a keen eye on my diet. On a serious note though, I must give a shout-out to the health and medical authorities, not just in our country, but the world over, who’re toiling endlessly to keep us safe from this deadly virus! If it wasn’t for their selfless work, we would all be doomed!

With so much panic around, how are ensuring that people around you stay safe?

‪(We are) just trying to do our best, staying home and safe, keeping a positive attitude. My family, team and I, are all aware, prepared and equipped, ensuring that we take all the necessary measures. (My wife) Sunita and I’ve been making sure our team, staff and their families are taken care of in these tough times.

You daughter Sonam (K Ahuja) shared a detailed account of how she and husband Anand (S Ahuja) were screened at the airport upon their arrival from London, lauding the effort put in by the authorities, as she also continues to spread awareness via social media.

Sonam is in Delhi now with Anand. She and her family are staying home and safe. She’s been very vocal, brave and informative about her whole experience, which is a great. I’m sure it helped a lot of people, and has also answered their questions.

As you said you’re training at home only. Would you want to share tips on how to achieve a healthy mind and body while being indoors?

I’ve been working out at home almost twice a day. I recently shared my home workout video and might share more in the future. Staying fit, moving, is very important!

Since you couldn’t travel to Germany for your wife’s birthday (March 25), how did you all celebrate the day?

Be it Germany or Mumbai, spending time together as a family is what matters at the end of the day. This year is all about holding your near and dear ones close, but in the safest way possible. So, the celebration was with immediate family, to avoid having too many people in one room, as per the protocol.

Have any of your shooting schedules also been disrupted because of the coronavirus outbreak?

Thankfully, all my shoots ended in February. March was supposed to be a prep month for my upcoming projects. So while at home, I’m doing my research for Takht and just trying to learn more about Emperor Shah Jahan in depth and really get into the skin of the character. I really enjoy watching period dramas and have been watching a lot of them. I’m also looking at this time to reflect and synthesize for the future.

