Anil Kapoor pays tribute to SP Balasubramanyam: ‘His magical voice made so many careers of leading men and I am one of them’

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:41 IST

Anil Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to late legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam. The noted playback singer died on Friday after spending almost two months admitted at a Chennai hospital.

Anil shared a song Naguva Nayana from his 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi on Twitter and wrote, “#SPBalasubramanyam’s magical voice made so many careers of leading men and I am one of them... still can’t get over that he’s no more but his songs will live on forever... a tribute to the magic of #SPBalasubramanyam and Illiaraja...”

#SPBalasubramanyam’s magical voice made so many careers of leading men and I am one of them... still can’t get over that he’s no more but his songs will live on forever... a tribute to the magic of #SPBalasubramanyam and Illiaraja... https://t.co/1mUYBsrnCf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 26, 2020

Anil had played the role of Vijay while Lakshmi had played the female lead, Anu. SP Balasubramanyam had sung two songs for the film: Naguva Nayana and O Premi O Premi. The songs were written by RN Jayagopal with music by Ilaiyaraaja.

Anil remembered the musician as “great human being” and “an incredible singer” and said that he will be “missed truly”. He tweeted, “Great human being and an incredible singer...lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film...SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family...”

Great human being and an incredible singer...lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film...SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family... pic.twitter.com/bdQWiuXlQD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 25, 2020

S P Balasubrahmanyam, who recorded 40,000 plus songs over five decades, died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai, plunging music lovers in grief. After waging 52 days of grim battle for life following Covid-19 infection, the 74-year old singer suffered a cardio- respiratory arrest and the end came in the afternoon, a day after his condition turned extremely critical, a statement from MGM Healthcare, where he was treated, said.

Though at the time of admission, the popular singer himself had said in a video message that the infection was “very mild” and he would return home in two days, his health deteriorated later and was put on life support measures - ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support. The hospital said Balasubrahmanyam had tested negative for Covid-19 on September 4.

