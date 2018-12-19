Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut, Mouni Roy and other TV stars. See pics, video

TV actor Ankita Lokhande will be making her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The first trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday, which not only showed Kangana as Rani Laxmibai, it also gave us a glimpse of various other important characters. One of them was Laxmibai’s close associate, Jhalkari Bai, a character Ankita plays in the film. The trailer has been appreciated on social media.

The actor and the film’s makers had previously shared the character poster and, needless to say, Ankita looks impressive in it. What’s more the Pavitra Rishta actor also celebrated her birthday on December 19 with a mid-night bash in Mumbai. In attendance was her Manikarnika co-star Kangana.

Wearing a shimmery red dress, Ankita looked pretty. And not just Kangana, her friends from TV industry too were present at the do. These included Mouni Roy, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Arjun Bijlani among others.

Ankita certainly is in a happy phase in her life—with a promising Bollywood ahead, her personal life too looks bright. According to a report in Times of India, Ankita may tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain, a Mumbai-based businessman. Ankita was in a live-in relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six long years before they broke off in 2016.

Ankita Lokhande will be seen as Jhalkari Bai in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

On the work front, she shot to fame with TV show Pavitra Rishta. It was also rumoured that she was supposed to be part of two high-profile films, Padmaavat and Torbaaz (the latter is still in the filming process). However, she had denied both the news.

Jhalkari Bai, the character she essays in Manikarnika, is an important figure from the legend of Rani of Jhansi. Born in a Koli family, she is said to have dressed like Laxmibai and took on the British to help Laxmibai escape from the fort. Her story is part of Buldelkhandi folklore.

