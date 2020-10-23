Anupria Goenka: In my social circle, showbiz is looked at in a different way, people scare you by calling it a dirty world

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:10 IST

Actor Anupria Goenka comes from a non-film background, and naturally, as anyone who doesn’t know the film industry, she too had an idea of her own about it. And after becoming an actor, she says that the place was “very different” from how she used to think or how she was made to think.

“I come from a business family. And as it is, in the circles I come from, showbiz is looked upon in a different way. Not in my immediate family per se, but a lot of people scare you by saying ‘It’s a dirty world out there’, which it isn’t. At least I have not seen that much,” she says.

The 33-year-old, who has been a part of films such as Padmaavat (2018) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), adds that the constant debates about favouritism is true for the film industry.

“Of course, it’s there, it’s everywhere. In the corporate world too, there’ll be some people. It’s not just showbiz. It catches more limelight but apart from that, I was always scared ‘what if I find myself in a bad situation’. Those things don’t happen, you always have an agency of choice,” says Goenka.

She reasons that because of this, one might have to lose out on work too, but that depends on how you project and respect yourself.

“Your intention really matters a lot, it leads you to meet the people who you want to meet at the end of the day,” she adds.

It is a fact that as an outsider, one has only limited chances in hand to make a mark, compared to an insider, and that the struggle is long and hard. Goenka says it is true to a certain degree that people within the industry get more chances.

“To find the first film is most difficult. In today’s time and age, even the first break can only get you to that much level. The competition is immense, and so much being done. Roles are churned out every second day,” she ends.