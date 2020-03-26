Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Kritika Kamra call out cases of police brutality amid lockdown: ‘We really need educated police’

bollywood

The film industry is shedding light on instances of police brutality amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Reports and video evidence is emerging from across the country of the police beating up citizens with canes even as they step out of their homes for groceries or rations.

Article 15 and Thappad director Anubhav Sinha shared a video of two policemen beating up a motorist in Punjab. The man was seen carrying a sackful of supplies on his scooter when the policemen starting caning him. The man screamed in pain and asked them to let him go. “Is it even legal to beat up someone like that,” he wrote in his tweet.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also retweeted the same video and wrote, “The country really needs educated policemen. What part of Narendra Modi and Prime Minister’s Office’s directives do they not understand? This man was simply taking some necessities home, fell victim to the police,” he wrote in his tweet in Hindi. He tweeted a couple of more videos of police punishing people for stepping out on roads.

Film and television actor Kritika Kamra also condemned the behaviour. “Many videos of police brutality on the internet.Gross abuse of power.A man today has lost his life because he was beaten! It is appalling that in these dire times, people don’t just need to save themselves from a deadly disease but also the local cops & violent vigilantes. #Shame,” she wrote.

Richa Chadha retweeted a news piece about a Bengali man dying after getting attacked by police. “What the actual f**k!,” she wrote in her tweet.

A senior journalist with a national English news channel also on Wednesday alleged he was beaten up by policemen while reporting on lockdown in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The central government had last week announced a lockdown till March 31 in 80 districts across India to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The restrictions were extended after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

