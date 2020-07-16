Anushka Sharma shares pics of how she begins her morning, tells fans the benefits of rinsing mouth with oil

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma is recommending oil pulling to her fans and followers on Instagram. On Thursday morning, she took to Instagram and shared pictures from her pleasant morning with the world.

In the photos, Anushka is seen in a colourful polka dots nightsuit, chilling with her dog Dude and swishing oil in her mouth. “My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as ‘kavala’ or ‘gundusha’ , a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too,” she wrote.

All through the lockdown and now during self-isolation, Anushka has shared regular updates from her life. She shared selfies with husband Virat Kohli, photos with her dog and more.

She also saw the release of her web series Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively. Both the series were produced by Anushka’s production house and received acclaim.

Recently she said she was amazed by how her production company, Clean State Films, with its variety of contents, has managed to reach a wider audience. Anushka, along with her brother Karensh Sharma, through their production company have given two back-to-back hits, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

“Karnesh and I are relishing how Clean Slate Films has shaped up over the years. We have given our everything to nurture our company and we have taken gutsy baby steps into changing the content landscape. There is a ton of work to be done to achieve what we set out to do and I’m happy that we are contributing towards giving audiences something new to watch always and also telling the world what good Indian content truly stands for,” said the actor-producer.

Anushka has not signed any new film after 2018’s flop film Zero. She starred with Shah Rukh Khan in that film.

