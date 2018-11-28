Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli plan romantic Australia vacation for first wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are about to reach a special milestone in their relationship. The actor and cricketer celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 11, and in the latest romantic gesture from the much talked-about couple, the two are planning to escape to Australia for their special day. While Virat will be in playing in Australia in December, Anushka will take time out from promoting her upcoming film, Zero, as she wants to spend quality time with her husband and is going out of her way to make their first wedding anniversary special.

A DNA report quotes a friend of the couple as saying, “Anushka had planned this trip months ago and the Zero team was aware that she would be taking a few days off in December to celebrate this special moment. The Indian cricket team will play against Australia and Anushka will join hubby Virat for some days. She will fly back post the celebrations. Their hectic work schedules can only permit them this time of togetherness.”

The friend added, “Shah Rukh Khan has planned an extensive promotional campaign with Anushka and she has given till the end of November to finish all the activities. Their story is the film’s plot driver, so plans have been made accordingly by the superstar. After the Sui Dhaaga: Made In India star returns, she will dive headlong into the hectic promotions of Zero for the entire month.”

The bride and groom wore custom-made Sabyasachi ensembles and jewellery for all events.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with friends and family at their wedding.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma travelled to Italy with only close family, where they had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate wedding following traditional Hindu customs in Italy. Given that almost no one had a clue about the secret nuptials held in the picturesque region of Tuscany, it is safe to say that this one was amongst the most well-planned celebrity weddings of recent times.

Anushka and Virat are never shy about their love for each other on social media, giving us plenty of opportunities to fawn over their relationship. In fact, the anniversary vacation, won’t be the couple’s first romantic getaway together. Anushka and Virat treated themselves to a fun-filled vacation in July, when the actor joined her husband for Team India’s tour of England, where the two decided to let loose in London by enjoying lots of food and outings with their friends and posted a flurry of photos on social media. The snapshots offer fans some inside looks at Anushka and Virat’s vacation and it looked like a total blast. See photos from their England trip:

Anushka is currently busy with the promotions for Zero, where she will be seen sharing screen space with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 11:15 IST