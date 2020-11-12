e-paper
Asif Basra found dead: Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee lead Bollywood in paying tribute

Asif Basra found dead: Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee lead Bollywood in paying tribute

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Onir, and actors Manoj Bajpayee and Danish Hussain were among those from the film industry who offered condolences at the death of actor Asif Basra on Thursday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 17:32 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Asif Basra was found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala.
Asif Basra was found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala.
         

Directors Hansal Mehta and Onir were among the first to condole the death of actor Asif Basra on Thursday. The 53-year-old actor was found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala. Suicide is suspected.

Hansal wrote on Twitter, “Asif Basra! Can’t be true... This is just very, very sad.” Filmmaker Onir wrote, “In shock. Cant believe that we have lost him. #asifbasra Used to meet him so often at the park jogging. He would tell me not to jog sideways,I might loose balance and hurt myself.”

 
 

Actor Danish Hussain remembered working with Asif on the web series Hostages. He wrote in a tweet, “Oh this is tragic and heartbreaking. A dear friend and always had a good tip to give. We just acted together in #Hostages2 recently for @DisneyPlusHS Really heartbroken to hear about you dear friend.”

 
 

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Asif in the film Dus Tola, wrote, “What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!” Shruti Seth, meanwhile, reacted to a news story about Asif’s death with broken-heart emojis.

 

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia tweeted, “Shocked to hear about Basra!! What a wonderful actor and a jovial fellow - I mean why would he ?? Very Sad - Had directed him in Parzania ( Chagan) , in Lamhaa ( the Darzee ) - and also in society - Very sad to hear about his passing !! #asifbasra Hope you are at peace.”

Emraan Hashmi, who worked with Asif in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, tweeted, “Rip Asif bhai.” Actors Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta also tweeted about the sad news.

 
 

Also read: Actor Asif Basra found dead in Himachal Pradesh, suicide suspected

In a statement to ANI, SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan confirmed, “Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter.”

Asif had appeared in character roles in several Bollywood films such as Jab We Met, Ek Villain, Fanney Khan, Roy, Hichki, among others. He has also worked in several web shows including Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok.

