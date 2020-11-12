e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty: It would be unfair for me to say that I don’t want to work in this pandemic

Athiya Shetty: It would be unfair for me to say that I don’t want to work in this pandemic

In the absence of a vaccine for Covid-19, actor Athiya Shetty says that we can’t be scared and hide from the virus, rather, we’ve to be careful and responsible whether we’re at shoot, at home or around people.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:59 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Athiya Shetty says she would also love to be back on a set soon.
Actor Athiya Shetty says she would also love to be back on a set soon.
         

Some are taking baby steps, while there are others who have dived into work full-fledged work mode. And it’s safe to say that Bollywood is back in action amid the pandemic. For Athiya Shetty, too, getting back on a film set is something that she’s ready to do.

“If I’ve to shoot even during the pandemic right now, I’d be okay with that. There are so many people risking their lives to come on set. It’d be unfair for me to say that, I don’t want to work in this pandemic. Everybody is being cautious and careful. So, I’d also love to be back on a set, and I’m definitely up for working,” shares the actor.

Even though she has not been on a film set in the recent months, the 28-year-old has started magazine shoots and other commitments.

 

“To be honest, yes, I’ve started working, and it has been absolutely been done with utmost care. People have been responsible and it has been smooth so far,” she adds.

Shetty, whose last release was Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), admits that there’s a constant worry about contacting the virus every time she steps out for work and she had valid reasons to feel that way.

“Of course there’s a fear looking on our heads constantly because we don’t have a cure or vaccine yet, and we don’t have a case study which we can refer to. Every case is different, it reacts very differently in each person’s body. I also have a fear of affecting my loved ones, that will always be there,” she explains.

The actor, however, wants to not over think it and that’s something she urges others also to follow.

“We can’t be scared and hide from the virus, but we’ve to be careful and be responsible whether we’re at shoot, at home or around people. We need to do not only what’s best for ourselves but also for people around us, and not be selfish. It definitely will play on my mind when I go to work. But then, I’m also looking at people working hard to make sure we’re safe and we need to trust the process and hopefully it will pass,” she concludes.

tags
top news
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Covishield could be realistic solution to coronavirus pandemic: SII
Covishield could be realistic solution to coronavirus pandemic: SII
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar
Covid-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold
Covid-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold
Biden names chief of staff, signals reliance on trusted, moderate aides
Biden names chief of staff, signals reliance on trusted, moderate aides
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
‘Turned strength into weakness’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over economy
‘Turned strength into weakness’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over economy
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In