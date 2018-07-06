Can’t be a macho hero like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently riding high on the success wave with Sanju, will be seen as part of a dacoit tribe in 1800s in his next film Shamshera, but the actor is not looking forward to being a macho dacoit in the film.

Speaking in an interview to Mid Day, the actor mentioned, “I can’t be that macho hero. I don’t have that personality. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar bring macho-ness to any part. If they did Jagga Jasoos, they’d make Jagga Jasoos seem macho. I like the story [of Shamshera], set in 1800s, about a daku tribe, fighting for their rights, and it could add to my macho-ness on screen, given the intensity. It’s got an aspirational vibe to it. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist. I’m excited about the part. It’s very new.”

“Before I start a film, one of the things I try to do is completely marry the director’s mind. As an actor, I am just channelling what he has written. The other thing is to understand the material. A role like Sanju doesn’t come often in an actor’s life. So, I understood that this is the film that I need to work my a** off for. Also, it’s very rare that an actor feels so inspired towards a film. Post-Rockstar, Sanju was that film for me.”

Speaking of biopics, he was asked about the possibility of making a Raj Kapoor biopic, and the Sanju actor said, “I guess, when you are making an actor’s biopic, it has to open certain classified files, and reveal the human side, the flaws and mistakes. You can’t highlight only the good side of a person. I don’t think my family would allow such a biopic on my grandfather to be made.”

He also shared that his best friend Ayan Mukherji will be working on the supernatural romance for the next 10 years and the film will release in three parts. Ranbir said, “Ayan [Mukerji] will never write a character that has no truth in it. I think it’s too early for me to talk about what Brahmastra is about, but Ayan’s going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. That’s all he wants to do. So I’m really excitedA. We need your excitement also.”

Not just his career, Ranbir also shared that something about his personal life. When asked if he was single, the actor revealed, “There are so many questions here. I don’t want to cause any misunderstanding, which I’ll end up clearing for the next six years of my life! To find love, relationship, companionship repeatedly is very rare. When you isolate yourself so much from the world, you tend to find that one person you can devote, or direct every feeling and emotion towards. Because it comforts and shelters you. That one person makes your life easy. And sometimes it comes in the form of friendship. Most of the times, yes, it comes in the form of a partner.”

He also said, “Erm... I’m not single. I’ll never be single.”

