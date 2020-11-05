Chhalaang song Le Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao, Zeeshan Ayyub duke it out to Daler Mehndi’s vocals. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:33 IST

A new song from the upcoming film Chhalaang has been released ahead of the movie’s premiere on November 13. Titled Le Chhalaang, the song has been composed by Hitesh Sonik, with lyrics by Luv Ranjan and vocals by Daler Mehndi.

The music video shows Rajkummar Rao and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s warring PT teachers training their students. We see glimpses of the two teachers put the kids through the paces, as they practice everything from basketball to kabaddi. We even see a few makeshift drills, such as catching hens and climbing over hurdles in the form of a jute bed.

Previously, a song tilted Care Ni Karda was released. The song is produced by Yo Yo Honey Singh and also features a rap verse by him. The female portion is sung by Sweetaj Brar with lyrics by Alfaaz, Yo Yo and Hommie Dilliwala.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government funded school in Northern India. Montu is a typical PT master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares at stake, including Neelu, who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done: teach.”

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the moment Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta screamed at her: ‘I kept fumbling and messing up’

Director Hansal Mehta, hot off the success of his web series Scam 1992, said in a statement, “We made this film with the hopes of delivering a beautiful message through a light hearted comedy. While being extremely relevant to student and teacher’s life, Chhalaang is a complete package filled with emotions of love, comedy, friendship, rivalry and emotional drama making it a perfect Diwali family entertainer.”

The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more