Covid-19 effect: Bollywood’s foreign shoots in limbo

bollywood

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:49 IST

The romanticism of Switzerland, the rough desert terrain of Abu Dhabi, exotic locales of France and spectacular islands across the world — Bollywood has, for long, captured the beauty of these and more in its films. But this could temporarily change in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, not just due to logistical reasons, but also as India gets ‘vocal for local’.

Karan Johar’s team had done extensive recce to lock locations across Italy and Spain for his ambitious project Takht. In a recent video interview, he said, “We had a palace in Florence that we were shooting in... And then we were shooting in Italy at Bari... and at Seville.”

He’s not the only one in a quandary over locations. According to trade sources, a spate of movies — some yet to be announced — from the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, including directorial projects by Aditya Chopra, Maneesh Sharma and Sidharth Anand, were slated to be shot across several locations abroad; an OTT show was due to be shot in Bangkok, Salman Khan’s Radhe had a schedule in Dubai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a scene or two to be shot abroad, and Tiger 3 was also slated to have a foreign schedule.

Filmmaker duo Raj & DK say 50% of one of their big projects was set in foreign locations, and they were planning to shoot soon. Now they’re reassessing plans.

Raj Nidimoru, who believes it may be “irresponsible and impractical” to think that once the lockdown is lifted, people can do as they want, says, “It’s a question of what precautions you’re going to take for the crew. If Covid-19 is still around, one has to reassess things, and of course when restrictions are lifted, you can try shooting on a smaller sample set rather than take an international travel and a big crew.”

So, while the “let’s wait and watch” mantra continues amid the lockdown, industry experts feel some filmmakers may tweak scripts or turn scenes to Indian settings.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer Bhushan Kumar tells us, “If you haven’t started shooting yet, you can always change the script a bit to accommodate an Indian location. Our film had a foreign situation, and we’re thinking of changing the setting for the scene to Goa now. People won’t take the risk of foreign shoots, and even getting permissions won’t be easy in the times to come.”

Considering that the effect of this unprecedented crisis will last for another six to eight months, filmmakers will have to consider minimal outdoor shoots in order to curb the effect, points out Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios.

He explains, “We’ve to redraw shoot plans, not just tweak them. However, to redraw you need to first define and determine conditions that are unknown as yet. It’s early to call what changes will be made, but locations will be a key point to re-examine.”

One can safely say that the establishment of incentives such as tax credits, cash rebates, refunds, fee-free location scouting et al, have attracted Indian filmmakers to shoot in myriad locations abroad in recent years.

But Red Chillies Entertainment COO Gaurav Verma says at least 90% of our films and series are shot within India. Having said that, he raises the several questions that will come with planning an outdoor shoot.

“Some countries will exercise caution. So, one has to see how much travel will be allowed. Will the concerned country allow people to come from India? What are the shooting permissions? Can we take a crew there? And that is apart from the fact whether we want to travel or not,” Verma says, adding that it “will take time to build confidence” before people start travelling even within India, let alone to foreign countries.