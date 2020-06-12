Crime dramas don’t attract me: Pankaj Tripathi

bollywood

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:45 IST

Pankaj Tripathi gained popularity for his menacing character portrayals in gangster dramas such as Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Gurgaon (2017). But the actor says that despite having played a handful of shrewd gangster roles, action is a genre he keeps a safe distance from. Talking about how slice-of-life projects and social dramas are his beat, he says, “Even though I have played gangster roles in many films, I don’t like action in reel or real life. I prefer watching social drama films that have entertainment value as well as some take away for society.”

He adds, “As an actor, whenever I choose a show or a movie, I’m careful to keep the context of the story in mind. We need more social dramas to change mind-sets and any film being made, even for entertainment, should tell a story that has the power to change the world.”

Even though crime thrillers have struck a chord with the Indian audience, Tripathi says that they don’t go with his taste. “I’m aware that a lot of my gangster movies have done well. As a genre, it has perennially been a crowd-puller. There’s an alluring quality about the world of crime. The stories are a lot more colourful and interesting. But personally, that’s a genre I consume with caution,” he shares.

The actor emphasises that the makers need to be careful about projecting violence on the screen. He explains, “With such aggressive discussion on normalising violence on screen, as viewers we should be mindful of how we consume content. Mindless violence without delivering a social commentary doesn’t satisfy me as a viewer. You have to make me care for the narrative.”