Deepika Padukone reaches JNU Sabarmati T-point, expresses solidarity with students

Deepika Padukone reaches JNU to show solidarity with students. See pics, videos

bollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2020 20:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone was seen at JNU on Tuesday night.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to show solidarity with students protesting recent violence on the campus. She was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point.

Check out pictures of Deepika at the university:

Deepika Padukone and Kanhaiya Kumar with protestors at JNU.
Deepika Padukone and Kanhaiya Kumar with protestors at JNU. ( Vipin Kumar/HT Photos )
Deepika Padukone surrounded by protestors.
Deepika Padukone surrounded by protestors.

 

 

 Also Watch | JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest

 

 

Deepika had earlier addressed Sunday’s violence at the JNU campus in an interview to NDTV. “I feel proud to see that we aren’t scared to express ourselves... I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future.... Whatever may be our point of view, it’s nice to see,” Deepika said in interview on Monday. The actor has been in the national capital for the last two days as she promotes her upcoming film Chhapaak.

On Monday night, Bollywood celebrities such as directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.

JNU has been on the boil since Sunday when groups of masked miscreants intruded into the campus and assaulted students in Sabarmati hostel with sticks and metal rods. The students and ABVP members have been accusing each other for the violence. Police are investigating the matter.

