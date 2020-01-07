Deepika Padukone reaches JNU Sabarmati T-point, expresses solidarity with students

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 20:33 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to show solidarity with students protesting recent violence on the campus. She was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point.

Check out pictures of Deepika at the university:

Deepika Padukone and Kanhaiya Kumar with protestors at JNU. ( Vipin Kumar/HT Photos )

Deepika Padukone surrounded by protestors.

@deepikapadukone says she doesn't want to speak just had come to express solidarity with #JNU students pic.twitter.com/GPlEjgEDYl — Shradha Chettri (@Shrads_chettri) January 7, 2020

NOW: Deepika Padukone at JNU amid protests and crackdown! She has been in Delhi for the past 2 days for the promotion of her upcoming movie #Chhapaak pic.twitter.com/3l7MbPSkx4 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 7, 2020

Also Watch | JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest

Were you in JNU?

In support of protesters?@deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/yjMJP0N72R — Jyotsna Bedi (@JyotsnaBedi) January 7, 2020

Deepika had earlier addressed Sunday’s violence at the JNU campus in an interview to NDTV. “I feel proud to see that we aren’t scared to express ourselves... I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future.... Whatever may be our point of view, it’s nice to see,” Deepika said in interview on Monday. The actor has been in the national capital for the last two days as she promotes her upcoming film Chhapaak.

On Monday night, Bollywood celebrities such as directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.

JNU has been on the boil since Sunday when groups of masked miscreants intruded into the campus and assaulted students in Sabarmati hostel with sticks and metal rods. The students and ABVP members have been accusing each other for the violence. Police are investigating the matter.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons, parents Rakesh and Pinkie is all about being a ‘modern family’. See pics

Follow @htshowbiz for more