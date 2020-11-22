Deepika Padukone wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday saying ‘may we sign a fun film together this year’, Kriti Sanon asks him to not reveal their secret

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 19:19 IST

Kartik Aaryan turned 30 on Sunday and was showered with candid birthday wishes from his industry colleagues. Deepika Padukone shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram Story and wished that the two may get to work in a film soon. She wrote, “Happy Birthday. May we sign a fun film together this year.”

Earlier this year, Kartik had expressed his desire to work in a film with Deepika. Taking to his Instagram story, Kartik had shared a collage of their throwback photos and written “Hai kisi Director mein dum (Will any director dare)?” He had shared a collage of a picture of him in his Maine Pyaar Kiya look and a still of Deepika from the film Om Shanti Om.

Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram Story and shared a portrait of Kartik in traditional attire, penning down a sweet birthday wish. She noted, “Happy birthday Kartik! Have a wonderful year ahead.”

Many of his other industry colleagues also wished Kartik on the occasion. His Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon shared a candid picture with him on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Shhhhh. Don’t reveal the secret yet (You know which one). Hahaha. Wish you a fabulous year ahead Guddu ji!”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback picture from the time they hosted an award ceremony together. “Happy birthday @kartikaaryan. Bahut pyaar mila tha uss raat audience se (We got a lot of love from the audience that night),” he wrote in caption while sharing the picture on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback picture of them shaking a leg together on stage. She wrote, “Happppyyy Birthddddaaayyy to you @kartikaaryan. May you dance your way to greater heights. Have a faaabbb day!”

Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar shared a video featuring the cast of the movie and Kartik as they sang the birthday song for him. Along with the video, Bhumi wrote, “Happy birthday to the heartthrob of the nation, the one with the best pose, the heartbreaker.” In the video, Kartik was seen sporting a red hoodie, post which Bhumi compliments him by saying, “I think you are the best, and you are looking so good in red today, you are just red hot chilli peppers.” She added, “This has to be hands down your best bday wish.”

