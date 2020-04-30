Dharmendra mourns Rishi Kapoor’s loss: ‘Royal family of our film industry has lost its shining star’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:20 IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra got quite emotional while talking about his friend and colleague Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday due to cancer in a Mumbai hospital. The actors had a great working relationship and had done a number of movies in the ‘80s and ‘90s including Katilon Ke Kaatil (1981), Ghulami (1985), Sitamgar (1985), Hathyar (1989), Sher Dil (1990).

“It is heartbreaking to hear (about Rishi Kapoor’s death). Main bahut dukhi hoon,” says Dharmendra. He added that “God is testing” us, referring to Irrfan Khan’s demise on Wednesday and Rishi Kapoor’s death on Thursday. He shares, “Kal ek sadma, aaj ek aur... Both of them were talented and brilliant actors and wonderful human beings. They both fought cancer and were on the way to getting better.”

Reminiscing their time together, Dharmendra shares, “Rishi was a jolly man, a fine artiste and we would keep laughing and chatting while shooting, I remember. It was fun working with him. I used to meet him at events and functions and always met warmly. We kept in touch on and off. I would look at his films and photos and see how well he is looking. And now to hear about this shocking news is devastating. Hamari film industry ki royal family, the Kapoor family, ka chirag bujh gaya.”

