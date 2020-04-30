Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, Live Updates: Actor’s funeral to take place in evening, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posts message

bollywood

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:01 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor died after a two-year-long battle with cancer on Thursday, maintaining his jovial nature till the very end. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima.

Rishi Kapoor’s funeral will take place later today. While son Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, reached the Mumbai hospital on Thursday, the actor’s niece Kareena Kapoor Khan was also believsed to be there with husband Saif Ali Khan.

“The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” The Kapoor family said in a statement, adding that his fans and well-wishers should obey the ongoing lockdown laws and abstain from crowding the streets.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s brave fight against cancer: His 5 statements that prove he was positive till the very end

Rishi’s death was met with a flood of condolence messages. Everyone from PM Narendra Modi to screen legend Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the actor, who sustained a diverse career for several decades, and was known affectionately in the industry as ‘Chintu uncle’.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on the developing story here:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posts farewell message on Instagram

Rishi’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture on Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you.”

Salman Khan offers condolences

“Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends,” Salman Khan wrote in a tweet.

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

‘I am feeling very, very lonely’: Rakesh Roshan reacts to Rishi Kapoor’s death

An emotional Rakesh Roshan, who was Rishi’s friend and co-star, fought back tears as he spoke to Hindustan Times. “I am not okay at all. How can I be I lost my friend? It is too early to even think of my memories with him, I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news. I can’t believe that he is not with us. I am feeling very, very lonely, He was my friend. I don’t know what to say,” he said.

Smriti Irani fondly recalls Rishi Kapoor anecdote

“Bhag jaldi Dilli pagal,” were the words of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2014 when he came to know that she had been summoned to the national capital to take oath after formation of a new government.

Rishi’s funeral to be held on Thursday evening

The actor’s last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi. His son Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, was seen visiting the family in the hospital.

Rishi’s last tweet was a call for peace

In his last tweet, the actor had called for peace and harmony. Rishi was known for his energetic Twitter presence.

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Neetu Kapoor stood by him like a rock

During his cancer treatment, Rishi’s wife, Neetu, stood by him like a rock. “I have learnt to remain calm with my family and fans. I owe it to them; they have given me so much love and sent good wishes. Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness,” the actor had said.

He would like to be remembered with a smile, family says in statement

Rishi’s family put out an emotional statement, urging fans to respect lockdown laws and remember the actor not with tears, but with a smile. Read the full statement here.

Rishi and Irrfan worked together in D-Day

Rishi’s death came a day after the demise of fellow screen icon, actor Irrfan Khan. The two had nothing but compliments for each other when they worked on D-Day. “He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular,” Irrfan had said.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar lead Bollywood in paying tribute

Everyone from PM Narendra Modi to actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and others paid tribute to the ‘legend’. See their messages here.

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

See his rare pictures with family

Rishi’s wife, Neetu, thoroughly documented his final months, and posted frequently on social media. See his family pictures here.

Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side. “Yes, he is no more,” Rishi’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor told Hindustan Times.

Follow @htshowbiz for more