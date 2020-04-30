Rishi Kapoor’s brave fight against cancer: His 5 statements that prove he was positive till the very end

bollywood

Apr 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia but remained true to his jovial nature, according to the statement by his family. After a year-long stay in New York, he returned as a changed man and remained positive about beginning his new innings. Despite him feeling homesick during treatment, Rishi never let go of the fun streak in him.

Here are five statements by Rishi Kapoor that prove he was an example of utmost positivity during his cancer battle:

1. Rishi had not disclosed his cancer diagnosis for long and had just called it “wear and tear”. He flew to New York for treatment with a note for his fans, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

2. Though he felt upset at times for being stuck in New York during his treatment, he had decided to consider it “an extended holiday” where he couldn’t get his favourite food. He told Mid-Day, “I miss eating pomfret; it’s not available here. I also miss the soft homemade chapatis. You get all sorts of naan and rotis, but those soft chapatis made of chakki ka atta are something else!”

3. Looking at the silver lining in his year-long stay in New York, Rishi said that he has witnessed all four seasons of the city. Talking about his time in America, Rishi had told Times of India in an interview, “I move around, eat, drink, shop and watch films. For me, this has taken great patience, else I would have left this place and come back to Mumbai a long time ago. The treatment requires you to behave a certain way.”

4. Rishi always remained positive and was even declared cancer free an year ago. He had told Times of India, “Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today it its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive.”

5. Rishi likened cancer to a regular ailment like kidney or heart problems. Talking about his cancer battle in a highly underrated manner, he told Times Now, “people have issues with their kidney, they have problems with liver or heart, I had a marrow problem and I had to get it rectified. So there is nothing such as a serious issue. Just that between two treatments, there was a long gap and during that time, as she (Neetu) said, we just went out and around town.”

