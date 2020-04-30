e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karisma Kapoor pays touching tribute to Irrfan Khan, uncle Rishi Kapoor: ‘Have a safe journey you both’

Karisma Kapoor pays touching tribute to Irrfan Khan, uncle Rishi Kapoor: ‘Have a safe journey you both’

Karisma Kapoor has paid a touching tribute to her uncle Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who died on successive days.

bollywood Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A screengrab of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan from the video shared by Karisma Kapoor.
A screengrab of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan from the video shared by Karisma Kapoor.
         

Actor Karisma Kapoor has shared a video of Irrfan Khan and her uncle, Rishi Kapoor, who died on Wednesday and Thursday. The short clip comes from a scene they shared in the film D-Day.

The video carries the message, “Have a safe journey you both. We will forever celebrate you.” It shows Rishi and Irrfan sitting on the backseat of a car. The video has been viewed over 2,50,000 times. “Rest in peace,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Legends will be missed,” wrote another.

 

🙏🏼❤️

Both Irrfan and Rishi succumbed to cancer, and had been diagnosed in 2018. While Irrfan had undergone treatment in London, Rishi spent almost a year in New York City.

 

Director of D-Day, Nikkhil Advani, took to Twitter and shared a message. “No one treated me with the respect an actor gives a director more than you did, that too being who you were. You were my friend sir. I’m sitting, remembering and just chuckling, laughing. Waiting for your booming voice to say ‘boy... make me one more drink!’” Advani continued, “At least one thing is for sure. There will be jashan in the heavens tonight,” and shared a still from the same scene.

Also read: Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’: ‘He’s a star you never have enough of’

Irrfan in an earlier interview had spoken about working with Rishi on the movie. “My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor,” he’d told Filmfare.

