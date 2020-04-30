e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rishi Kapoor’s last tweet was an appeal with folded hands, actor will be missed for his witty Twitter persona

Rishi Kapoor’s last tweet was an appeal with folded hands, actor will be missed for his witty Twitter persona

Rishi Kapoor was always a firecracker on Twitter, sharing jokes, memes and controversial statements regularly and in equal measure. Rishi passed away on Thursday after a 2-year battle with leukaemia.

bollywood Updated: Apr 30, 2020 11:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor died at 67 in Mumbai.
Rishi Kapoor died at 67 in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Rishi Kapoor will be dearly missed for his brilliant work in films and no-holds-barred personality. In real life as well as social media, Rishi never believed in keep things toned down and never shied away from cracking a few jokes and funny memes.

However, his final tweet was a heartwarming message of peace and empathy, shared on April 2. “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind,” he had written.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, brother Randhir Kapoor confirms

 

Sadly, the coronavirus lockdown means only a handful of friends and family members will be allowed at his funeral. Even the family had said in a statement that the fans should abide by the laws and not gather in the streets for him. “In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force,” the statement read.

But his fans can still remember him in his happier times when he would live life unabashedly on Twitter. His funny tweets can crack anyone up. Check them out here:

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old Rishi. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

He was last seen in the 2019 film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Dhulipala.

