Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets special permission to fly to Mumbai for actor’s funeral

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:32 IST

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima has finally got the permission to travel from Delhi to Mumbai for his funeral. Rishi died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. As per a CNN news18 report, Riddhima will fly from Delhi with her family and reach Mumbai by Thursday evening.

Riddhima took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post on her father’s death. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you,” she captioned a selfie with her father.

Riddhima, who lives in Delhi with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara, was earlier reported to be travelling by road. RP Meena, DCP Southeast, Delhi Police, told The Times of India, “We gave permission around 10.45am to five people to travel to Mumbai. We have contacted the family, and will provide assistance. We have only approved movement passes. It is understood that as train and flights are not operating, they will travel by road.”

A source told the daily that Riddhima had been seeking permission to travel since Wednesday when her father’s health started deteriorating. The source added Riddhima is also trying to find a flight so she could reach her family as early as possible. Srikant Kishore, DIG CISF, Delhi Airport had said they have no information on Riddhima’s plan to fly to Mumbai.

Rishi’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi. His son Ranbir and wife Neetu are by his side.

“He is no more. He has passed away,” his elder brother Randhir told PTI. The actor, familiar to generations of film goers for his many roles, right from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday.

The end came at 8.45 am, the family said in a statement, requesting fans and friends to respect the restrictions in place in view of the lockdown. His death comes a day after his D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan died, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the many people who condoled his death. “Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

