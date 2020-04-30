e-paper
Anil Kapoor’s heartbreaking farewell note for his ‘James’ Rishi Kapoor: ‘You were like a son to my mother’

Anil Kapoor bid an emotional goodbye to his friend and co-star Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on Thursday.

Apr 30, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Anil Kapoor is heartbroken at the death of his friend Rishi Kapoor. Anil took to Twitter on Thursday to share a long farewell note addressed to James, a nickname he had given to Rishi, while he called Patton by him.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, Live Update

To my Dear James, I don’t know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always,” Anil wrote in his note.

 

“Thank you for the endless love you gave my family & me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me... Along with everything that you were for your friends & family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere... I will miss you everyday...nothing will be the same without you...but I will celebrate your life like you wanted us to,” he added. Anil signed off as, “Your Patton Forever.”

With his note, Anil also shared an old black-and-white childhood photo of the two with some friends. The kids are all seen sipping on some cola while at a birthday party. Mischievous Rishi is seen trying to grab another boy’s attention while Anil quietly enjoys his drink in a corner.

Anil and Rishi had worked together in films such as Vijay, Gurudev and Karobaar. Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor and Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor made their debuts together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya.

On Rishi’s birthday in September last year, Anil tweeted, “Happy Birthday, James @chintskap! You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!”

Rishi died in Mumbai on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was 67. “He is no more. He has passed away,” his elder brother Randhir told PTI. The actor, familiar to generations of film goers for his many roles, right from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday.

