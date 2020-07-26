e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dil Bechara debutante Sanjana Sanghi’s family laid out red carpet for her ahead of film’s virtual premiere. See pic

Dil Bechara debutante Sanjana Sanghi’s family laid out red carpet for her ahead of film’s virtual premiere. See pic

Sanjana Sanghi has shared a glimpse of how her family made sure that she got to walk the red carpet ahead of her debut film Dil Bechara’s virtual premiere.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjana Sanghi walks the red carpet on the premiere night of her debut film Dil Bechara.
Sanjana Sanghi made her debut as a lead actor with the film Dil Bechara but could not attend a real premiere amid the coronavirus pandemic. The debutante was also feeling low for not having her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput by her side. Hence, her family made an effort to lift her spirits by literally laying out a red carpet for her at home.

One of Sanjana’s family members shared a picture of the actor enjoying her moment on the red carpet. He captioned it, “#DilBechara Premiere Night @the Sanghi household. Streaming on Disney Hotstar now.” The picture shows Sanjana laughing and walking down a small red carpet laid down in their living room.

Sanjana Sanghi walks the red carpet at her home.
Sharing it on her Instagram stories, Sanjana wrote, “My family didn’t want Kizie to miss out the premiere night, that Dil Bechara, in very different circumstances, would have had. They laid out the red carpet inside our home. Grateful,” along with a broken heart and a folded hands emoji.

Sanjana had said she is trying to be “courageous” as the Dil Bechara team, including director Mukesh Chhabra, struggles to come to terms with the late star’s absence. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 at the age of 34.

Sanghi, who played supporting parts in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, said she is grateful for the outpouring of love for the characters of Kizie Basu (Sanjana) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Sushant). “I was supposed to do this (promote the movie) with Sushant from city to city. The pandemic wasn’t supposed to be a reality and he was going to be by my side through this. But to be doing this while dealing with personal loss is very challenging,” she told PTI in an interview.

Also read: Dil Bechara: Rajkummar Rao calls Sushant Singh Rajput a superstar, Ranvir Shorey says ‘took breaks to wipe away tears’

“Right now, I am trying to be courageous. I know he is looking over me. I am feeling an immense amount of gratitude. The love that we are receiving from people is giving both Mukesh and me a lot of strength. I am feeling an equal amount of numbness and gratitude,” she added.

The 23-year-old actor said there was an “instant comfort and connection” with Sushant on the sets as they found things in common, including love for dance and food. “It is a romantic film and involved us to be invested emotionally at a very deep level. We hit it off instantly when we met for readings. We connected on dance, food and academically. As an actor he was very helpful. He was an introvert but when he chose his people, he was very generous with them. He was guiding me with things big and small,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

