Home / Bollywood / Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, gives Disney+Hotstar its biggest opening ever

Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, gives Disney+Hotstar its biggest opening ever

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, has given streaming service Disney+Hotstar its biggest opening ever.

bollywood Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Dil Bechara.
Dil Bechara has registered the biggest ever opening for Disney+Hotstar, the streaming service tweeted on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the film’s release. The film marks actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final role, after his death on June 14. Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34.

“A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever,” the Disney+Hotstar account tweeted.

 

Shortly after its release, the film became one of the top trends on Twitter, and for a brief time, boasted a perfect 10/10 score on IMDb. The rating has since fallen to 9.8, with over 50000 votes. The film has received positive reviews, for Sushant’s performance and its strong emotional resonance.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in our Stars, about a young girl with cancer and the charismatic boy she meets while undergoing treatment. The book was previously adapted into a hit Hollywood film, directed by Josh Boone and starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in lead roles. “If The Fault in Our Stars was a YA cancer drama about two people who refuse to take any of the platitudes seriously, Dil Bechara is primarily a romance of two star-crossed lovers,” the Hindustan Times review noted.

Sushant plays Emmanuel Rajkumar Junior, also known as Manny, while newcomer Sanjana Sanghi plays Kizie Basu. Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut after many years as a successful casting director in Bollywood. The film features a soundtrack by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

