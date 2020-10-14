Ekta Kapoor displays ‘smirky confidence’ in rare photo from family album: ‘Not that I’m a fan of body shaming’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:03 IST

Producer Ekta Kapoor dug into the archives and pulled out a rare family photo with her cousins. She joked about her ‘smirky confidence’ despite being a chubby kid, and clarified that she is not a ‘fan of body shaming’.

Ekta took to Instagram to share the picture and wrote, “Me with my cousins!!!! Not that I’m fan of body shaming !!! But full marks for that smirky confidence.” Her industry colleagues showered love on the post.

“Omg such an adorable picture and those ponytails,” actor Shriya Pilgaonkar commented. Actor Gautami Kapoor wrote, “Sooooo cute.” Producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala commented, “Cutest smile you got ek.”

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Ekta shared in an Instagram post that the film fraternity has special plans to celebrate 75 years of independence. She said that the industry will make ‘inspiring content about valour, values and the culture of India’.

“Thank you honourable PM @narendramodi ji! Just to be included in your vision of our country is such an honour...excited to be in such august company...recreating, curating stories that made our great nation stand tall with hope and integrity JAI HIND! #RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @karanjohar #SajidNadiadwala @itsrohitshetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity #PMOIndia,” she wrote.

In April, Ekta said that keeping in mind the losses suffered by the television industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, she will forgo a year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore, so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms are not forced to take a pay cut.

“The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow,” she said in a statement.

“I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is together. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy,” she added.

