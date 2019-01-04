Fakir Of Venice trailer: Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor play conmen in this surprising new film. Watch video

Actor Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Fakir of Venice’s trailer was released recently and the actor plays a conman, out to fool an entire city. He is in search of a Fakir for an Italian gallery and he goes in search of one in India. He is looking for a religious man who could do scientifically unexplainable things - like getting buried alive.

That’s when he gets himself a guide in Banaras who tells him, “Babas like that are in every atom of this city.” He goes in search of the perfect one for the gallery but it doesn’t look like anything has worked out for him. In the trailer, we see another man warning Farhan’s character that he could be sued if didn’t complete his assignment.

Playing the role of the Fakir in the film is Annu Kapoor, who loves alcohol and knows the trick of how to breathe when buried under a mound of sand. He heads to Venice and cons the people and the gallery into believing what is not true. Farhan and the Fakir then run a scam and have people believe that the Fakir is a ‘holy’ man. The problem is a secret. The Fakir’s secret gets in the way and the film’s plot will revolve around how the two manage to get out of the mess that they have created.

Directed by Anand Surapur, the film’s music is composed by AR Rahman and is bankrolled by Punit Desai and October Films. Finding Fanny writer Homi Adjania has also contributed the story idea for Fakir of Venice. The makers are yet to announce an official release date for the film.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 20:16 IST