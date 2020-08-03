Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl soundtrack released: Listen to new songs by Arijit Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Armaan Malik

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:22 IST

The full soundtrack of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been released by Zee Music Company. The Punjabi-influenced soundtrack features original tracks performed by Arijit Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Jyoti Nooran, Sukhwinder Singh, Nakash Aziz and Armaan Malik. The music for the Netflix film has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Bharat Ki Beti has been performed by Arijit, Asmaan Di Pari has been performed by Jyoti, Rekha’s track is titled Dori Tut Gaiyaan, Sukhwinder’s song is called Dhoom Dhadaka, Rekha O Rekha has been performed by Nakash and Armaan has performed Mann Ki Dori. Notably, the lyric writer Kausar Munir has also been credited for each track, perhaps following recent outcry by lyricists in the film industry, who said that they were often overlooked by music labels.

Based on the life of India’s first female Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor in the title role. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in supporting roles.

The trailer release was followed by a wave on online backlash directed at Janhvi and producer Karan Johar. On YouTube, the trailer received over 150000 ‘likes’, but also over 80000 ‘dislikes’.

Also read: Angad Bedi defends Gunjan Saxena biopic against online backlash, says ‘people are spitting fire against one another’

Angad in an interview to Mid-Day called the backlash ‘unfair’, and said, “It is my movie, too.” The actor said that he, too, has been rejected for many roles over his career, and his journey is a testament to the fact that no one is safe from rejection. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated for an August 12 release on Netflix.

Follow @htshowbiz for more