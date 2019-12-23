Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Here are the 10 most special pictures from the actor’s family album

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 21:02 IST

Anil Kapoor turns 63 this year though his looks refuse to reveal his age. Anil is one of the fittest actors of his generation, and he continues to consistently each year. While Anil is an absolute delight to watch on the silver screen, he is a complete family man in his personal life.

Anil comes from a family of filmmakers; he is the son of producer Surinder Kapoor, the brother of producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor and uncle to actors Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. His three children: Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan are also a part of the film industry and he feels all of them are unique in their own way.

Sharing their individual connection to films, Anil told Hindustan Times, “Harsh has an appetite for watching films and is carving his own journey. Sonam is a ferocious reader, and that shows in her films. Rhea doesn’t watch too many films, I always tell her to go and watch. She basically watches more shows, and feels strongly ‘I don’t want any other film to influence me.’ That’s why she has always come out with something which comes straight from the heart.”

Anil has been married to jewellery designer Sunita since 46 years. Talking about his wife’s decision to keep away from the media glare, Anil had once said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “She’s not media shy, she just doesn’t speak to the media. She wants to lead a normal life. I respect her decision, but sometimes, that went against me. I also wanted to project myself in front of the public, have a few (magazine) covers done (that said) ‘HAPPY FAMILY’ ‘ANIL KAPOOR’S WIFE’. Maine badi koshish ki ‘I am getting this cover, that cover’, almost fell at her feet ki ‘photo lele yaar’. What to do?”

Here are some of the most memorable pictures from the actor’s family album.

