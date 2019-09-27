Housefull 4 trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon go back in time to add another goofy film to the franchise

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has shared the first trailer of his upcoming film Housefull 4. The film--which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde--is directed by Farhad Samji.

The trailer shows Sitamgarh’s king, played by Ranjeet, announce a swyamvar for his three daughters. Their prospective grooms are Akshay who plays a bald king, Riteish who plays a dance teacher trying to woo his student and Bobby, a warrior who falls the third princess.

However, the three men could not find love in their lifetime after a feral-looking Rana Daggubati attacks the kingdom. But the memories of that life come rushing back to Akshay’s 21st century avatar. He has to convince the other men to find the right women and their soulmates in time.

Apart from the main cast, Housefull 4 also stars Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others. The trailer shows a brief look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character from the film who repeats his famous dialogue from Sacred Games: ‘Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai.’ The fourth instalment of the franchise has been shot extensively in London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

“Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September,” he wrote as he shared his own character poster.

Akshay earlier shared the character posters of Housefull 4 cast ahead of the trailer release. The posters showed the characters in elaborate costumes as well as the modern setting.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Housefull 4 made headlines after actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Sajid Khan, who were earlier involved in the film, were accused of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.

