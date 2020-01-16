Hrithik Roshan describes 20 years since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as combination of ‘fear, fearless’, ex-wife Sussanne says ‘only getting better’

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan has described his 20 years’ journey in showbiz, since the release of his film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with two emotions -- fear and fearless.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other ... On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath... I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going... Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless...”

He also drew a parallel with the duel between David and Goliath from Judaism. Legend has it that David, who was but a young boy then, took on the giant Goliath and beat him. In a similar way, Hrithik says, the “fearless” has triumphed over “fear”.

Hrithik also said that he felt bad for “fear” which tries very hard but fails miserably. The post is accompanied with a video clip, which shows his transition from his first film Kaho Na Pyar Hai to his latest War, without showing any other films’ looks in between. The video is a fan-created one.

Many of his contemporaries, including Tiger Shroff and Dia Mirza, dropped appreciative emojis on the post. His former wife Sussanne Khan wrote, “What an amazing metamorphosis.. your only getting better and better, with wisdom and love being your two ‘best friends’” while former actor and fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said how he was “beautiful inside and outside”.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released in 2000 and was an instant hit. The film, directed by Hrithik’s dad Rakesh Roshan, also starred Amesha Patel and saw Hrithik essay a double role. The film was also Hrithik’s debut film. Post that the father-son combination have worked in a number of films together including Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), Kites (2010), Krrish 3 (2013) and Kaabil (2017).

2019 proved to be a good year for Hrithik. He saw two releases - Super 30 and War, and both succeeded at the box office. While Super 30 told the story of Bihar math wizard Anand Kumar, the latter was a glamorous action thriller from Yashraj Films. For the uninitiated, Anand Kumar took it upon himself to coach 30 students every year to crack the elite IITs.

