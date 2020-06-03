Hrithik Roshan solves mystery behind Jaadoo’s extra thumb in Koi Mil Gaya, praises fan for having a good eye

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has opened up about why the character Jaadoo in his 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya had an extra thumb. The actor came across a fan’s query about Jaadoo’s appearance on Twitter and praised him for his keen observation . Jadoo was an alien who is stranded on the earth in the film.

A fan asked Hrithik on Twitter, “Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?”

Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe . https://t.co/IFjZk9yDry — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 2, 2020

Answering the question, the actor tweeted Tuesday night, “Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe .”

Hrithik played the role of a school-going boy Rohit Mehra, who has a mental disability, in Koi... Mil Gaya. The character lived with his mother (Rekha) in Kasauli and discovered an alien in his backyard, whom he named Jaadoo. The film revolves around his struggle to send the alien home, who gives him a gift of superpowers in return. Preity Zinta played the female lead in the film and also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Director Rakesh Roshan expanded the film into a full-fledged superhero franchise. Rohit Mehra’s son grows up to become the superhero Krrish with each instalment documenting his different battles against various enemies. Koi Mil Gaya was followed by Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. Priyanka Chopra plays Krrish’s love interest and then wife in both the films. Kangana Ranaut also featured in a negative role in Krrish 3.

Hrithik and father Rakesh are currently working on Krrish 4. The filmmaker had told Bollywood Hungama last year, “When I am 100% sure about the script, I will make the announcement as a director. The day I decide to make it, it will take me one more year to start the film. Being a big film in terms of vision and VFX, the preproduction will take a lot of time. Mine is the only franchise which is going from story to story. It’s not just the names I am using to make into another film. While Hollywood can afford budgets, we can score on emotions. Three breathtaking emotional action scenes will score over 10 mindless action sequences.”

