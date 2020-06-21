e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Huma Qureshi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom

Huma Qureshi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom

This will be Qureshi and Kumar’s second screen outing, they previously starred together in 2017 film, Jolly LLB 2.

bollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:26 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Huma Qureshi joins Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy thriller
Actor Huma Qureshi joins Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy thriller
         

There is a new development on the star cast front of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. Huma Qureshi has come onboard the film and will be playing a key role in the ‘80s set film, which is inspired by true events.

According to a source close to the film, “Huma Qureshi has been finalised to play a key character, in addition to the female lead to be played by Vaani Kapoor in Bell Bottom.”

This is not the first time that Qureshi will share screen with Kumar. The duo starred together in 2017 film, Jolly LLB 2. 

Kumar launched poster of his forthcoming spy thriller in November 2019 and the work on the film was slated to begin this year but got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, work continued for the actor, who recently participated in a script narration for the upcoming film.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is one of the producers, shared a picture of their video call meeting, which took place at 6 am. He wrote, “Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6am final narration of #BellBottom.” 

 

Besides that, Kumar has also shot for an advertisement campaign for the health ministry regarding the “post lockdown responsibilities” with director R Balki recently as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
LIVE: Delhi CM, Amit Shah discussed key strategies, says AAP on Covid-19 meet
LIVE: Delhi CM, Amit Shah discussed key strategies, says AAP on Covid-19 meet
Amit Shah helms meeting over Covid-19 crisis in Delhi with CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal
Amit Shah helms meeting over Covid-19 crisis in Delhi with CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Dharavi in June
In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Dharavi in June
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In