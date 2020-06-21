Huma Qureshi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom

bollywood

There is a new development on the star cast front of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. Huma Qureshi has come onboard the film and will be playing a key role in the ‘80s set film, which is inspired by true events.

According to a source close to the film, “Huma Qureshi has been finalised to play a key character, in addition to the female lead to be played by Vaani Kapoor in Bell Bottom.”

This is not the first time that Qureshi will share screen with Kumar. The duo starred together in 2017 film, Jolly LLB 2.

Kumar launched poster of his forthcoming spy thriller in November 2019 and the work on the film was slated to begin this year but got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, work continued for the actor, who recently participated in a script narration for the upcoming film.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is one of the producers, shared a picture of their video call meeting, which took place at 6 am. He wrote, “Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6am final narration of #BellBottom.”

Besides that, Kumar has also shot for an advertisement campaign for the health ministry regarding the “post lockdown responsibilities” with director R Balki recently as well.

