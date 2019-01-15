I had 10 kisses in my debut and one in Why Cheat India, that’s progress: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi is done with tags, he would rather have deeper discussions now, and go where he has seldom ventured before. Why Cheat India, his first film as a co-producer, that puts the spotlight on cheating mafia in our anyway flawed education system, is a step in that direction.

The film stars him as a wheeler-dealer in starched shirts and a tilak on his forehead. When not looking like a ‘babu’ in a government office, Emraan’s Rakesh Singh recruits doctors, engineers etc who sit for exams in lieu of students who want degrees but without the hard work that entails.

“We need to overhaul our education system,” says the actor as he sits down for an interview with co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary. “While cheating is one aspect, our education system is fundamentally flawed and defunct. After my school and college, I later realized in life how little I have learnt I terms of real-life applications. It needs to be overhauled – everything from rote learning , disinterested and unqualified teachers, the lack of university seats is wrong with our system. I found out about cheating mafia in all our states only while I was doing this film and how undeserving students benefit from it.”

But, as Why Cheat India gets ready for release, the actor is feeling cheated himself, with the last minute title change from Cheat India to Why Cheat India, on the Central Board of Film Certification’s recommendation. “I don’t know what the title Why Cheat India means, only censor board can explain that. I am yet to crack this code,” he says.

From titles to tags, there is one Emraan who has been stuck with everyone for almost 18 years now – that of a serial kisser. It started with Murder, co-starring Mallika Sherawat, and has stayed with him despite well received films and breakout roles.

“It is unfortunate,” smiles Emraan. So, will his present film, also co-produced by him, will change this? “Why Cheat India has a kiss. Perhaps, I will not have a kiss in the next one; no wait, that has one too. So, perhaps in the one after that. However, I had 10 kisses in my first film and one in my upcoming film, so that is progress according to me,” laughs the actor as Shreya terms him the “OG of kissing”.

In his defence, Emraan says he was conned into kissing in Why Cheat India. “I and the director were clear we will not have kissing in the film but my producers wanted to at least shoot it because it shows the chemistry between the boy and the girl. I resisted it but it came down to threats and we shot it as the last scene of the film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 12:57 IST